Featuring work by Nabil Azab, Rixt de Boer and Christian Vistan, Written in Water offers artworks that consider the processes of memory, recollection and forgetting. Jul 4-Aug 2 at Hearth. hearthgarage.com.

Aristotle distinguishes memory and remembering by assigning pathos to the former and attributing deliberate action to the latter. At the heart of this distinction we might discern the nascent refutation of a linear reading of time, instead understanding the two as working radially to interpret events and experiences. The artists in this exhibition propose misalignments and fallibility within experiences of remembering. The authority of the past desanctified into phantasmata, what feels familiar also dapples in sway. A glint, a glyph, gripping onto the sticky nodes of associations. By and by, memory’s finger curls within the nook. A bed of moss and weeds envelop its trace.