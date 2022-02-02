Xpace Cultural Centre February Exhibitions

Xpace Cultural Centre welcomes you to visit our February 2022 Exhibitions. Featuring the following Exhibitions:

PROJECT SPACE : Not Only Over Seas, But Soil by Shannon Lewis

Essay by Leaf Jerfelia

Not Only Over Seas, But Soil deals with charting unknown waters, navigating new territories,

and creating maps for future generations. In this silk chiffon installation dreamscape, the figures are travellers, who construct domains out of their found resources and help each other along the way. Their journeys are stand ins for how black, femme bodies are directed to move in the world and survive in a capitalist, (post)colonial, transnational sphere. Traces of the past, embedded in bodies, potentially shift meaning as they migrate. Performance and adaptability illuminate socio-economic histories. The foundational imagery was created while on residency at Alice Yard in Trinidad and Tobago, where the artist’s family originates. And from that, a completely new series was created for Xpace.

EXTERNAL SPACE: soil, sand, salt by Elham Fatapour

Forthcoming essay by Ibrahim Abusitta

“My practice focuses on exploring the topic of media, censorship, and communication through the mediums of painting, installation and video art. My work now reflects on the current state of censorship affairs, informed by the evolution of the socio-political sphere, which I have witnessed in my lifetime. Adding the dimensions of time and space to my practice through the inclusion of video and performance, offers an opportunity for reflection. I am witnessing an erosion of the spaces that have been defined as ‘public’ and ‘private’. My exploration of censorship, and the idea of hiding in plain sight, invites those around me to read between the lines. Incorporating the concept of visual autobiographical artwork and story telling, “soil, sand, salt” delves into the connections between embodied knowledge, cultural pedagogy and visual autobiography.”

MAIN SPACE: Indelible Discards curated by Bunker 2

Featuring works by Aileen Bahmanipour, Lauren Prousky, Darian Razdar, Maria Simmons, and Lingxiang Wu, Indelible Discards is a group exhibition exploring the affective registers of consumer waste. Residual byproducts of industrial, domestic, and digital cycles are accumulated and transformed beyond their intended lifespans and designated uses. The oft-overlooked detritus of sanitation, storage, object, and image economies contain revealing traces of our activities, attachments, and material desires. Through aesthetic observation and extensions of meaning, these works probe structural and personal ascriptions of value, and the limits between our bodies and the matter that surrounds us.

WINDOW SPACE: The Duality of Life and Death by Ehiko Odeh

Alekwu see

Alekwu dance

Alekwu come

Alekwu go

The duality of life and death represents the Janus headdress also known as ungulali (flute) an important instrument that accompanies the masquerade while it dances. Appearing in Benue state, specifically with idoma peoples to celebrate agricultural harvest, funerals and entertainment. This painting emphasizes the importance of duality, rituals and community. Duality of the masculine and feminine, deities, life and death; and the balance that comes forward with shifting perspectives.As we experience challenges and duality of life we rely on our communities (alive or transitioned) to guide us through it. The birds at the top of the headdress symbolize life and fertility but also sacrifice and death. Two hard truths that exist at once. Using various mediums such as oil pastels, acrylic paint and conté this painting causes one to remember that we cannot escape life or “death” but we can celebrate them. -Ehiko Odeh

