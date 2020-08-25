NOW MagazineAll EventsYorkville Murals

Yorkville Murals

Yorkville Murals

by
295 295 people viewed this event.

From August 28-30, the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood will feature new murals, a dinner series at Sofia Yorkville, a solo art exhibition from Ben Johnston, a ticketed movie screening and more amazing experiences. This year, local Toronto artists will be bringing their creative vision to the community through temporary and permanent installations through the summer. In addition to the traditional murals that BY is already filled with, artists will be including mobile-mural backdrops and painted telephone boxes in spots around the neighbourhood.  

yorkvillemurals.com

Additional Details

Location - Yorkville Village

 

Date And Time

2020-08-28 @ 10:00 AM to
2020-08-30 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Courtyard at 99 Yorkville
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Yorkville Village

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.