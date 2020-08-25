Yorkville Murals

From August 28-30, the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood will feature new murals, a dinner series at Sofia Yorkville, a solo art exhibition from Ben Johnston, a ticketed movie screening and more amazing experiences. This year, local Toronto artists will be bringing their creative vision to the community through temporary and permanent installations through the summer. In addition to the traditional murals that BY is already filled with, artists will be including mobile-mural backdrops and painted telephone boxes in spots around the neighbourhood.

yorkvillemurals.com