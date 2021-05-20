NOW MagazineAll EventsGloria C Swain

You Grow Through What You Go Through exhibition by the multidisciplinary Black female artist, social justice activist, researcher, seniors rights advocate, and writer. Gloria works within the mediums of installation, painting, performance, and photography to challenge systemic oppression against Black women and trans folks. Her work explores and connects past traumas of slavery to ongoing colonial violence and Black mental health. June 3-July 8. Artist talk, June 12 at 2 pm.  When visits can resume, appointments can be booked online: Thursday – Saturday, noon – 5 pm. Sunday, 1 – 5 pm. https://www.bandgallery.com/current-exhibitions-and-events/gloriacswain

Artist talk https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/you-grow-through-what-you-go-through-artist-talk-with-gloria-c-swain-tickets-154713425019

 

2021-06-03 @ 02:30 PM to
2021-07-08 @ 03:30 PM
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

