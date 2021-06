You just hold your breath

Exhibition featuring Meech Boakye, Alex Borkowski + SHELL LIKE, Olivia Boudreau, Julien Fisher, IvanovStoeva, Jovian, Izzy Mink, Celia Perrin Sidarous, Laurence Pilon. Curated by Laura Demers. July 1-27 at The Plumb, 1655 Dufferin Street, basement.

soft opening: Thursday July 1, 2-7pm

open hours: Fridays: 2-7pm, Saturday-Sunday: 2-5pm

other weekdays by appointment only (email info [at] theplumb.ca)

https://theplumb.ca