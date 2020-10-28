Youth in Conversation: Mohamed Bourouissa’s Horse Day

NOW MagazineAll EventsYouth in Conversation: Mohamed Bourouissa’s Horse Day

Join emerging artists Kourtney Jackson, Sadaf Khadej, Hermmela Tafesse and Nawang Tsomo for a roundtable discussion focused on Mohamed Bourouissa’s two-channel video installation Horse Day. Moderated by RIC Outreach Programmer soJin Chun, the panelists will discuss how BIPOC communities are represented in western culture as well as how image-making can offer nuanced depictions of underrepresented communities. Organized through the RIC’s Youth in Focus program.
Presented via Zoom. Nov 25 at 7 pm. Pre-registration required:

https://ryerson.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_0NUFOQk-SWmkpWz8jlwbdQ

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-11-25 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-11-25 @ 08:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art
 

2020-11-24

Virtual Event

