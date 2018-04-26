Art for Heart: A Creative Response to #metoo
Workman Arts 651 Dufferin, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2B2
Night of live painting, music, art auctions and the opportunity for guests to connect with each other through art-making. Featuring an array of talented local artists, as well as honorary guest Olivia Chow. The goal is to raise $10,000 to fund 3 art therapy programs by Full Circle - Art Therapy Centre, for sexual abuse survivors in response to #metoo. 7 pm. $20.
Info
Workman Arts 651 Dufferin, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2B2 View Map
Art, Community Events
Benefits