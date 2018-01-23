Art, Games & Playfulness: A Workshop For Sexual Exploration
The Nookie 827 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C9
Evening of consensual group games, exercises and play created to explore erotic movement, communication, and sensations. Opening up the definitions and parameters of what we come to understand as sexy or erotic gives us the chance to learn new things about our bodies and make connections with each other. This workshop is open to ALL.
Jan 23 and Feb 1 from 8-10 pm. Free. Pre-register: Jan 23 or Feb 1.
The Nookie 827 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C9
