Art & Identity With Kent Monkman
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Iconic visual and performance artist Kent Monkman explores how his own body of works have recast the Canadian historical narrative. Using his colourful and dynamic career as a model, Monkman examines the intersection of "Indigenous" and "Canadian" identity in 21st century arts and culture. In conversation with Wanda Nanibush, of the Art Gallery of Ontario. 7-8 pm. $20, stu $15. Pre-register.
Info
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
Art, Community Events