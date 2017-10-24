Art & Identity With Kent Monkman

Iconic visual and performance artist Kent Monkman explores how his own body of works have recast the Canadian historical narrative. Using his colourful and dynamic career as a model, Monkman examines the intersection of "Indigenous" and "Canadian" identity in 21st century arts and culture. In conversation with Wanda Nanibush, of the Art Gallery of Ontario. 7-8 pm. $20, stu $15. Pre-register.