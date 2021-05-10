Art in the Spotlight: Talking Queer Photography

Gallery TPW in partnership with the Art Gallery of Ontario, join curator Michèle Pearson Clarke for a conversation with the AGO’s Sophie Hackett, artists Jess T. Dugan and Paul Mpagi Sepuya, and artist and curator Ka-Man Tse about queer photographic practices. They’ll consider the themes taken up by the artists in the exhibition We Buy Gold, while also contextualizing their work within a broader discussion on current strategies and directions in queer photography. May 25 at 4 pm. Free. https://ago.ca/events/art-spotlight-talking-queer-photography

Gallery TPW online group exhibition with works by Nicholas Aiden, Lacie Burning, Séamus Gallagher, Tom Hsu, Christopher Lacroix, Wynne Neilly and Kyle Lasky, Isabel Okoro, Michelle Panting and Brianna Roy.