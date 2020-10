Join Sarah Liss and Luis Jacob in conversation about the artist, activist, community builder, and queer party maker Will Munro. Drawing from the the Edward P. Taylor Library & Archives collection of Munro’s posters for events spanning the years 2000-2009, Liss and Jacob will reflect on their friend’s work, life, and legacy. Oct 27 at 6:30 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/4177773878905242