Art in the Time of COVID-19: Part One

Art in the Time of COVID-19 is a panel discussion that explores how we value art and artists during a time of crisis. Even though many artists are increasingly vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re finding new and innovative ways to share their work for our collective well-being. Panelists: Nick Green (Social Distancing Festival), Julie Tepperman (Convergence Theatre), Nicholas Isaiah King Rose (National Ballet of Canada) Moderator: Rania El Mugammar (Artist, Anti-Oppression Consultant, Liberation educator). 3-4:30 pm. Free.

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/art-in-time-covid

You will be sent a webinar link for this panel discussion closer to the event date. Should you have any trouble registering/accessing this form, please contact us at info@myseumoftoronto.com or leave a voicemail at 416-583-2030, and someone will get back to you. This webinar will be recorded.