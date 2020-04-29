Art In The Time Of COVID-19: Part Two

Virtual Event

Myseum of Toronto presents Art In The Time Of COVID-19: Part Two, a panel discussion that explores how we value art and artists during a time of crisis. Even though many artists are increasingly vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re finding new and innovative ways to share their work for our collective well-being. Panelists: Andres Sierra (Club Q), Tinesha Richards Morris (Manifesto), Mark Marczyk (URGNT), Randell Adjei (R.I.S.E. Edutainment). Moderated by: Adil Dhalla (Artist, community organizer, and social entrepreneur). 2-3:30 pm ET. Free.

Pre-register: myseumoftoronto.com/programming/art-in-the-time-of-covid-part-02

View Map
