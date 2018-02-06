Art Intersections: Digital Curation
The Commons @ 401 Richmond 401 Richmond W #440, Toronto, Ontario
Event for artists, moving image-makers, gamers and technologists who are experimenting with art-related digital content. With Golboo Amani and Lindsay LeBlanc, moderated by Matthew Kyba. 6:30-9 pm. Free. RSVP.
