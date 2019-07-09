Art Movements
Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
Podcast listening station located outside the Exhibition Hall. Jul 9-Aug 20. GA: $15, srs $11, stu $9, youth/child under 18 free. Co-presented with Hyperallergic.
Hyperallergic is a forum for playful, serious, and radical perspectives on art and culture in the world today. Art Movements, hosted by co-founder/editor-in-chief Hrag Vartanian, is Hyperallergic’s leading art podcast, designed to connect the general public to the diverse stories of art around the world.
Info
Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7 View Map
Art