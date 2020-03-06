Art of the Book 2018 celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Canadian Bookbinders and Book Artists Guild.

The exhibition features 67 uniquely crafted pieces covering eight categories: fine binding, box-making, paper-making, fine printing, paper decorating, restoration, calligraphy, and artists’ books. Mar 6-Apr 26. Reception 6-9 pm, Mar 12. craftontario.com/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.html