Art of the Book 2018

to Google Calendar - Art of the Book 2018 - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art of the Book 2018 - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art of the Book 2018 - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art of the Book 2018 - 2020-03-06 00:00:00

Craft Ontario Gallery 1106 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H1

Art of the Book 2018 celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Canadian Bookbinders and Book Artists Guild.

The exhibition features 67 uniquely crafted pieces covering eight categories: fine binding, box-making, paper-making, fine printing, paper decorating, restoration, calligraphy, and artists’ books. Mar 6-Apr 26. Reception 6-9 pm, Mar 12. craftontario.com/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.html

Info

Craft Ontario Gallery 1106 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H1 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - Art of the Book 2018 - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art of the Book 2018 - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art of the Book 2018 - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art of the Book 2018 - 2020-03-06 00:00:00