Art of the Book 2018
Art of the Book 2018 celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Canadian Bookbinders and Book Artists Guild.
The exhibition features 67 uniquely crafted pieces covering eight categories: fine binding, box-making, paper-making, fine printing, paper decorating, restoration, calligraphy, and artists’ books. Mar 6-Apr 26. Reception 6-9 pm, Mar 12. craftontario.com/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.html
