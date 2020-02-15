Art Of The Book

Celebrate the beauty and artistry of books from cover to cover. This exhibit showcases rare, fine press and artist-made books from Toronto Public Library's Special Collections. Discover early printed books from the 1400s, richly decorated covers, whimsical miniatures, and contemporary forms that challenge our ideas about what a book can be. Feb 15-Apr 26. Guided tours every Tuesday at 2 pm. Free.

tpl.ca/artofthebook

The Changing Role Of The Book In Culture – Talk by wood engraver, book artist, author and educator George Walker. March 16 at 6:30 pm. Free.

What We Learn From The Mistakes Of Early Printed Books – Lecture by Sarah Werner. Apr 6 at 6 pm. Free.