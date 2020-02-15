Art Of The Book
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Celebrate the beauty and artistry of books from cover to cover. This exhibit showcases rare, fine press and artist-made books from Toronto Public Library's Special Collections. Discover early printed books from the 1400s, richly decorated covers, whimsical miniatures, and contemporary forms that challenge our ideas about what a book can be. Feb 15-Apr 26. Guided tours every Tuesday at 2 pm. Free.
The Changing Role Of The Book In Culture – Talk by wood engraver, book artist, author and educator George Walker. March 16 at 6:30 pm. Free.
What We Learn From The Mistakes Of Early Printed Books – Lecture by Sarah Werner. Apr 6 at 6 pm. Free.