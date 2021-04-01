Art of Time Ensemble: A Singer Must Die

NOW MagazineAll EventsArt of Time Ensemble: A Singer Must Die

The Music and Words of Leonard Cohen livestreamed concert with Sarah Harmer, Gregory Hoskins, Steven Page, Sarah Slean and Tom Wilson. May 6 to 9 at 7:30 pm nightly. Free. https://artoftimeensemble.com/a-singer-must-die-virtually-live

 

2021-05-06 to
2021-05-09
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

