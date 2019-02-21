Art Of Time Ensemble: Best Of Music
Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Toronto's innovative and eclectic Art of Time Ensemble celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a concert highlighting its best music performances, featuring Hawksley Workman, Sarah Slean, Danny Michel and more. Feb 21-23: The Songs Program Feb 21 & 23 at 8 pm; The Classical Program Feb 22 at 8 pm. $25-$64.
Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
