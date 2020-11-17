NOW MagazineAll EventsArt of Time Ensemble: To All A Good Night

Art of Time Ensemble: To All A Good Night

Art of Time Ensemble: To All A Good Night

by
135 135 people viewed this event.

Virtual live holiday concert of greatest hits selections of the ensemble’s annual holiday concerts of the past. With singers Jackie Richardson, Tom Wilson, David Wall, Jessica Mitchell and Liam Russell backed by an ensemble of classical, pop and jazz instrumentalists to perform imaginative arrangements and offbeat seasonal choices. Musicians include Artistic Director and pianist Andrew Burashko, violinists Stephen Sitarski and Drew Jurecka, saxophonists John Johnson and Mike Murley, and guitarist Rob Piltch and others. Dec 17-Dec 20 at 7:30 pm. Free.https://artoftimeensemble.com/virtually-live-streaming-page

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-17 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-12-20 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.