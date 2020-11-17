Art of Time Ensemble: To All A Good Night

Virtual live holiday concert of greatest hits selections of the ensemble’s annual holiday concerts of the past. With singers Jackie Richardson, Tom Wilson, David Wall, Jessica Mitchell and Liam Russell backed by an ensemble of classical, pop and jazz instrumentalists to perform imaginative arrangements and offbeat seasonal choices. Musicians include Artistic Director and pianist Andrew Burashko, violinists Stephen Sitarski and Drew Jurecka, saxophonists John Johnson and Mike Murley, and guitarist Rob Piltch and others. Dec 17-Dec 20 at 7:30 pm. Free.https://artoftimeensemble.com/virtually-live-streaming-page