Art of Time Ensemble Virtually Live Season

Series of virtual concerts available for free streaming on you tube. Each event will feature archival footage from standout shows over the years, interspersed with newly filmed commentary from the artists who bring these performances to life.

THE POEM/THE SONG – Poetry and Music Collide

Oct 26 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till Oct 29 at 7:30 pm.

TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT – The Different Holiday Concert

Dec 17 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till Dec 20 at 7:30 pm.

MAGIC AND LOSS – A Tribute to Lou Reed

Feb 4 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till Feb 7 at 7:30 pm.

WHAT IS SACRED – Exploring Faith in Music

Mar 18 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till Mar 21 at 7:30 pm.

A SINGER MUST DIE – The Words and Music of Leonard Cohen

May 6 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till May 9 at 7:30 pm.

All performances will be streamed for free on YouTube.

RSVP at https://artoftimeensemble.com/events to receive a link to the show in the days preceding each performance.