Art of Time Ensemble Virtually Live Season

Series of virtual concerts available for free streaming on you tube. Each event will feature archival footage from standout shows over the years, interspersed with newly filmed commentary from the artists who bring these performances to life.
THE POEM/THE SONG – Poetry and Music Collide
Oct 26 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till Oct 29 at 7:30 pm.
TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT – The Different Holiday Concert
Dec 17 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till Dec 20 at 7:30 pm.
MAGIC AND LOSS – A Tribute to Lou Reed
Feb 4 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till Feb 7 at 7:30 pm.
WHAT IS SACRED – Exploring Faith in Music
Mar 18 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till Mar 21 at 7:30 pm.
A SINGER MUST DIE – The Words and Music of Leonard Cohen
May 6 at 7:30 pm, available to stream till May 9 at 7:30 pm.
All performances will be streamed for free on YouTube.
RSVP at https://artoftimeensemble.com/events to receive a link to the show in the days preceding each performance.
Comments are Closed.