Group exhibition including sculpture, photo based works, painting, mixed media and drawing. Oct 29-Nov 8. Main Gallery, Process Gallery and online. http://g1313.org/8468/art-parkdale-fair-international-oct-29-nov-8-2/

2020-10-29
2020-11-08
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Gallery 1313

