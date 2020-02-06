Art Prom – OCAD U DRPT Catalogue Fundraiser

OCAD University’s Drawing and Painting Thesis Students invite you to ART PROM, a fundraising event for the annual Grad Ex show. This party and fundraiser event will help raise money for the Drawing and Painting catalogue, which will include the graduating student body of work in full colour.

The evening will consist of raffle tickets, entertainment, and silent auctions of works from students, alumni and faculty. Feb 6 at 7 pm. $15-$25.

eventbrite.ca/e/89896142783 // ocaduartprom@gmail.com