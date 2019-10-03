Art Sale Fundraiser For Cristina's & Co. Foundation

PT College hosts an Art Sale Fundraiser Celebration to benefit a special small business in our community that is making big waves in the lives of those with Down syndrome. Cristina’s Tortina Shop creates equal employment opportunities for people with Down syndrome. Join us for some great food, entertainment, raffles, and of course, amazing art for sale. 5:30-9:30 pm Oct 3. Free admission, tickets at ptc-art-sale-fundraiser.eventbrite.ca