Art Toronto 2020

Canada’s art fair takes place October 28 to November 8, 2020.

This year, Art Toronto, Canada’s largest and most coveted art fair, will combine the boundless reach of a digital landscape with the excitement of seeing artwork in person. For the first time in its 21 years, the fair will showcase virtual and in-person installations and programming across the country.

Traditionally occupying a single location at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Art Toronto will take place online and nationwide in art galleries including; Monte Clark Gallery (Vancouver), TrépanierBaer Gallery (Calgary), Georgia Scherman Projects (Toronto), Bradley Ertaskiran (Montreal) and many more across Canada.

October 28 to November 8, 2020, kicking off with a virtual Preview on October 28 in support of the Art Gallery of Ontario. Opening night online event $30, free after.

Visit arttoronto.ca

 

