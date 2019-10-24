Art Toronto
Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6
Canada’s international fair for modern and contemporary art. Now in its 20th year, Art Toronto presents important artwork from leading Canadian and international galleries as well as a program of lectures and panel discussions from prominent art world figures, curated projects, an extensive VIP Program and top-tier cultural offerings throughout the city.
Oct 24: Collectors' preview 4:30-6:30 pm; opening reception 6:30-10 pm. Collectors' preview $250; opening night $350.
Public hours Oct 25-27: Fri noon-8 pm, Sat 11 am-8 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm. $25, stu/srs $17, multi-day pass $42.