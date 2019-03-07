Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact

An evening of art and storytelling to benefit Toronto-based nonprofit Art With Impact Canada. This event will bring people together in an engaging and informative evening showcasing local artwork, award-winning films, local filmmakers and an exciting live auction. 6:30 pm. $10-$40.

Ticket prices increase after Monday, March 4; advance tickets at ffwi-toronto.eventbrite.ca

facebook.com/events/363421790875691