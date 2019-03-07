Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact

to Google Calendar - Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact - 2019-03-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact - 2019-03-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact - 2019-03-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact - 2019-03-07 18:30:00

Arta Gallery 14 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

An evening of art and storytelling to benefit Toronto-based nonprofit Art With Impact Canada. This event will bring people together in an engaging and informative evening showcasing local artwork, award-winning films, local filmmakers and an exciting live auction. 6:30 pm. $10-$40.

Ticket prices increase after Monday, March 4; advance tickets at ffwi-toronto.eventbrite.ca

facebook.com/events/363421790875691

Info
Arta Gallery 14 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4 View Map
Community Events
Benefits
to Google Calendar - Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact - 2019-03-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact - 2019-03-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact - 2019-03-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Art With Impact: Film Fundraiser With Impact - 2019-03-07 18:30:00