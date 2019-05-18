Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show

to Google Calendar - Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 iCalendar - Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 11:00:00

The Distillery District 55 Mill, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

Curated selection of 80 artists from across Ontario, Quebec and beyond will be exhibiting their art and craft throughout the Historic Distillery District. Discover paintings, photography, sculpture, pottery, glass art, jewellery, designer clothing and more plus live music. May 18-20, 11 am-6 pm daily. Free.

facebook.com/pg/ArtisansShow

Info

The Distillery District 55 Mill, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Art
Festivals
to Google Calendar - Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 11:00:00 iCalendar - Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 11:00:00