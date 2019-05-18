Artfest Toronto Spring Art & Craft Show
The Distillery District 55 Mill, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
Curated selection of 80 artists from across Ontario, Quebec and beyond will be exhibiting their art and craft throughout the Historic Distillery District. Discover paintings, photography, sculpture, pottery, glass art, jewellery, designer clothing and more plus live music. May 18-20, 11 am-6 pm daily. Free.
