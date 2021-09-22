Election

Artifacts of the Horizon

Patel Brown presents the group exhibition in two parts. Part One Rising From Place. Sep 25-Oct 30. Opening 11 am-3.

Sep 22, 2021

Patel Brown presents the group exhibition in two parts. Part One Rising From Place. Sep 25-Oct 30. Opening 11 am-3 pm, Sep 25. 21 Wade. https://www.patelbrown.com/

Part One includes works by Shuvinai Ashoona, Jeffrey Gibson (courtesy of Kavi Gupta), Luis Jacob, Oreka James, Charmaine Lurch, Oluseye, Lido Pimienta, Tim Pitsolak, Curtis Santiago, Marigold Santos, Native Art Department International, Howie Tsui, Kendra Yee and Shaheer Zazai.

Additional Details

Location Address - 21 Wade

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 25th, 2021
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 to

Location
Patel Brown

Event Types
Art Exhibition

