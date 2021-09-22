Election

Artifacts of the Horizon

Patel Brown presents the group exhibition in two parts. Part Two - Setting Into Space. Nov 5-Dec 23. 21 Wade..

Sep 22, 2021

Artifacts of the Horizon

Patel Brown presents the group exhibition in two parts. Part Two – Setting Into Space. Nov 5-Dec 23. 21 Wade. https://www.patelbrown.com/

Part Two includes works by Sameer Farooq, Nicholas Galanin, Jeffrey Gibson (courtesy of Kavi Gupta), Alexa Hatanaka, Camille Jodoin-Eng, Qavavau Manumie, Daniesha Nuget-Palache, Rajni Perera, Cee Pootogok, Nep Sidhu, Ningeokuluk Teevee and Shellie Zhang.

Additional Details

Location Address - 21 Wade

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 5th, 2021
Thu, Dec 23rd, 2021 to

Location
Patel Brown

Event Types
Art Exhibition

