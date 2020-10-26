Artificial Intelligence and Bias

NOW MagazineAll EventsArtificial Intelligence and Bias

Rotman School of Management livestream film screening and discussion with “Coded Bias” filmmaker Shalini Kantayya, in conversation with Sarah Kaplan, Distinguished Professor and Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. They’ll be discussing Shalini’s 2020 documentary film Coded Bias, which you’ll receive personalized access to view in advance of the livestream. Nov 16 at 5 pm. Free. Pre-register. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20201116CodedBias

 

2020-11-16 @ 05:00 PM to
2020-11-16 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Film

