Canada's first-ever Artisan Cheese Night Market is a sampling show where you can try before you buy. Once you have purchased admission, sampling of award-winning Canadian cheese, Québec charcuterie and Ontario artisan foods, plus Niagara wines and Prince Edward County spirits is free, and included in the price of admission. Admission also includes a generous sample of the 2018 Canadian Cheese of the Year to take home plus a big insulated souvenir tote bag for your purchases. Regular admission price at the door is $40 plus tax. Save $5 by ordering your tickets in advance. 4-10 pm.

eventbrite.ca/e/canadas-first-artisan-cheese-night-market-tickets-44235189643