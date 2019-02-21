Artist Project Contemporary Art Fair

Artist Project is a four day contemporary art fair in its 12th year that brings over 300 artists to the Better Living Centre for an art-packed weekend. Guests have the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces directly from local and international artists, connecting art enthusiasts and artists.

Feb 21-24: Thu (opening night 7-11 pm); Fri 11 am-10 pm; Sat 11 am-8 pm; Sun 11 am-6 pm. $15, youth/srs $12, child under 12 free.

www.facebook.com/theartistprojecttoronto