Showcase of more than 300 top contemporary artists from Canada and abroad, with art battles, chats, Untapped Emerging Artists Competition, art walks and more. Feb 20-23, Thu 7-11 pm (opening night party), Fri 11 am-10 pm, Sat 11 am-8 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm. $12.50-$16, opening night party $35.

theartistproject.com