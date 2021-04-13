Artist Project Independent Art Fair

Nine-week series of curated online exhibitions entitled Screen Time. Showcase of original painting and drawing, to sculpture, textile, and photography including works exploring queer and trans identity, feminist issues and multicultural perspectives with artists hailing from South Korea, Cuba, Nigeria, Iran and more. The weekly exhibitions launch Thursdays at noon, each exploring a curated theme, and supported by social media programming including daily artist features on the fair’s Instagram page (@AristProjectTO), and studio visits on Instagram Live. April 1 – June 2. https://tinyurl.com/3jb68u78