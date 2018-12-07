Kendell Geers
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
Profoundly marked by his upbringing in South Africa during the Apartheid era, Kendell Geers’ art often explores issues of social and political justice. BE:LIE:VE, specially commissioned by MOCA for our inaugural exhibition, is one of a number of his neon works that expose literal word plays that urge new ways to consider the complexities and paradoxes of language, power and truth.
Dec 7 at 7 pm. Free.
