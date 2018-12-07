Profoundly marked by his upbringing in South Africa during the Apartheid era, Kendell Geers’ art often explores issues of social and political justice. BE:LIE:VE, specially commissioned by MOCA for our inaugural exhibition, is one of a number of his neon works that expose literal word plays that urge new ways to consider the complexities and paradoxes of language, power and truth.

Dec 7 at 7 pm. Free.

