NOW MagazineAll EventsArtist Talk: Mohamed Bourouissa

Artist Talk: Mohamed Bourouissa

Artist Talk: Mohamed Bourouissa

by
175 175 people viewed this event.

Algerian/French artist Mohamed Bourouissa explores the representation of marginalized and disenfranchised groups and communities in long-term and immersive projects spanning photography, film, and installation. In this virtual talk, Bourouissa will discuss his two-channel video installation, Horse Day, on view at the Ryerson Image Centre in fall 2020.

Online talk via ZOOM. Nov 4 at noon. Free. Pre-register. https://ryerson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uP8kGJ2JQragCcKei7-ksw

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-04 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-11-04 @ 01:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.