Artist Talk: Mohamed Bourouissa

Algerian/French artist Mohamed Bourouissa explores the representation of marginalized and disenfranchised groups and communities in long-term and immersive projects spanning photography, film, and installation. In this virtual talk, Bourouissa will discuss his two-channel video installation, Horse Day, on view at the Ryerson Image Centre in fall 2020.

Online talk via ZOOM. Nov 4 at noon. Free. Pre-register. https://ryerson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uP8kGJ2JQragCcKei7-ksw