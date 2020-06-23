Artist talk with Alex McLeod

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Meet Alex McLeod in virtual reality and listen to a thought-provoking discussion about his newest work and new collaboration with digital/virtual project space Sky Fine Foods. June 23 at 8 pm ET. Free.

Sky Fine Foods gallery in the Art Gate VR platform, OR live-streamed on the Art Gate VR facebook page.

For inquiries about how to attend, email info@skyfinefoods.com

