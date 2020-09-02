Artists for Peace and Justice TIFF Festival Gala

The 12th edition of APJ’s annual fundraiser will integrate physical and virtual experiences to unite local and global communities, in an effort to inspire hope and raise funds for education in Haiti at a time when support is needed the most.

Co-chaired by Natasha Koifman and accompanied by emcee George Stroumboulopoulos, the new format will feature an intimate, physically distanced dinner hosted at a private residence, and will follow careful protective guidelines outlined to ensure the health and safety of attending guests. Local philanthropists and notables including Shantelle and Yannick Bisson will be in attendance, while long-time celebrity APJ supporters will join in digitally, with virtual performances by Sting, Jackson Browne and L.A. Edwards, along with surprise video messages from Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, among others.

September 12, see website and join the mail list (hazel@apjnow.org) for more information and sponsorship and ticket opportunities. apjnow.org