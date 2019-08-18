Artists in Performance

Ukrainian Art Song Summer Institute concert. The theme for this year’s recital is “Muse" and includes poems of Oleksandr Oles with art songs by Volynsky, Lysenko, Stepovyi, and Kropyvnytskyi. Vocalists include: Alexandra Beley, Julie Anna Gulenko, Yurii Hryhorash, Kateryna Khartova, Teryn Kuzma, Katherine Mayba, accompanied by Albert Krywolt, Robert Kortgaard and commentary by Pavlo Hunka. 3 pm. $20-$40. Temerty Theatre.