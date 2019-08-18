Artists in Performance
Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
Ukrainian Art Song Summer Institute concert. The theme for this year’s recital is “Muse" and includes poems of Oleksandr Oles with art songs by Volynsky, Lysenko, Stepovyi, and Kropyvnytskyi. Vocalists include: Alexandra Beley, Julie Anna Gulenko, Yurii Hryhorash, Kateryna Khartova, Teryn Kuzma, Katherine Mayba, accompanied by Albert Krywolt, Robert Kortgaard and commentary by Pavlo Hunka. 3 pm. $20-$40. Temerty Theatre.
Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
Jazz/Classical/Experimental