Artists in Performance

Google Calendar - Artists in Performance - 2019-08-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artists in Performance - 2019-08-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artists in Performance - 2019-08-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - Artists in Performance - 2019-08-18 15:00:00

Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2

Ukrainian Art Song Summer Institute concert. The theme for this year’s recital is “Muse" and includes poems of Oleksandr Oles with art songs by Volynsky, Lysenko, Stepovyi, and Kropyvnytskyi. Vocalists include: Alexandra Beley, Julie Anna Gulenko, Yurii Hryhorash, Kateryna Khartova, Teryn Kuzma, Katherine Mayba, accompanied by Albert Krywolt, Robert Kortgaard and commentary by Pavlo Hunka. 3 pm. $20-$40. Temerty Theatre. 

Info

Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
Google Calendar - Artists in Performance - 2019-08-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artists in Performance - 2019-08-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artists in Performance - 2019-08-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - Artists in Performance - 2019-08-18 15:00:00