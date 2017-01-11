Artists in the Ambulance, Fundraiser for PTSD

Musical Medics including Noah Soloman, The SweatHogs, Morgan Phillips & Billy Young Band and others from EMS Services of TO, Peel, Guelph, Waterloo and York, play this benefit with raffle draws, prizes and more. Proceeds to Tema Conter fund at Tema.ca (provider of peer support personnel dealing with mental health injuries). 7 pm. $25.

facebook.com/events/455290021526080/