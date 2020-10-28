NOW MagazineAll EventsArtists of the Royal Conservatory (ARC) Ensemble

Artists of the Royal Conservatory (ARC) Ensemble

Artists of the Royal Conservatory (ARC) Ensemble

by
201 201 people viewed this event.

Beethoven Festival 250 all-Beethoven program, including Piano Trio in D Major (arrangement of Symphony No. 2, op. 36, by composer), String Quintet in C Major, op. 29, and folk song arrangements for voice and piano trio. Dec 12 at 8 pm. $30. Mazzoleni Concert Hall. https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/arc-ensemble-(1)

This concert is proceeding with the maximum capacity that the government allows at the time of the concert date. 

Additional Details

Location - Royal Conservatory of Music

 

Date And Time

2020-12-12 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-12 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Royal Conservatory of Music

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.