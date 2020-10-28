Artists of the Royal Conservatory (ARC) Ensemble

Beethoven Festival 250 all-Beethoven program, including Piano Trio in D Major (arrangement of Symphony No. 2, op. 36, by composer), String Quintet in C Major, op. 29, and folk song arrangements for voice and piano trio. Dec 12 at 8 pm. $30. Mazzoleni Concert Hall. https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/arc-ensemble-(1)

This concert is proceeding with the maximum capacity that the government allows at the time of the concert date.