Artists on Artists: Sophia Oppel
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
Sophia Oppel is an artist and researcher whose work addresses the insidious positions of embedded power in networked infrastructures. Oppel will lead a tour and discussion of Age of You that focuses primarily on the theme of “Post-Work,” drawing connections to her own research on immaterial labour and outsourced or automated work. 6 pm. Free w/ regular admission.
museumofcontemporaryart.ca/calendar/artists-on-artists-sophia-oppel-on-age-of-you
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2 View Map
