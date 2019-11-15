Artists on Artists: Sophia Oppel

Sophia Oppel is an artist and researcher whose work addresses the insidious positions of embedded power in networked infrastructures. Oppel will lead a tour and discussion of Age of You that focuses primarily on the theme of “Post-Work,” drawing connections to her own research on immaterial labour and outsourced or automated work. 6 pm. Free w/ regular admission.

