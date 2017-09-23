Arts of the East: Highlights of Islamic Art from the Bruschettini Collection
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
From lavish textiles and intricately patterned carpets to colourful paintings, polychrome Iznik wares, and precious inlaid metalwork: the world premiere of Arts of the East: Highlights of Islamic Art from the Bruschettini Collection introduces a selection from one of the world’s most important private collections of Islamic art. Sep 23-Jan 21, 2018. $20, srs $15, child $10.
Info
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1 View Map
Art