Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

From lavish textiles and intricately patterned carpets to colourful paintings, polychrome Iznik wares, and precious inlaid metalwork: the world premiere of Arts of the East: Highlights of Islamic Art from the Bruschettini Collection introduces a selection from one of the world’s most important private collections of Islamic art. Sep 23-Jan 21, 2018. $20, srs $15, child $10.

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
