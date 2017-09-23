From lavish textiles and intricately patterned carpets to colourful paintings, polychrome Iznik wares, and precious inlaid metalwork: the world premiere of Arts of the East: Highlights of Islamic Art from the Bruschettini Collection introduces a selection from one of the world’s most important private collections of Islamic art. Sep 23-Jan 21, 2018. $20, srs $15, child $10.