Artsy Black History Month Benefit and Events

Black History Month benefit auction supporting the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit human rights organization committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States. Feb 11-25, Events Feb 12, 19 and 25 details below. http://Artsy.net

Collectors participating in the auction will have the opportunity to bid on works by Omar Victor Diop, Beverly Fishman, Jessie Homer French, John Houck, Anna Sew Hoy, Jessica Jackson Hutchins, Liz Magic Laser, Takashi Murakami, Joshua Nathanson, Hayal Pozani, Jessica Stockholder, Sergio Sister, Anthony Sonnenberg, and Purvis Young. The Equal Justice Initiative will receive 80 percent of the funds raised from the auction, while 20 percent of the raised funds will benefit the donating galleries.

February 12th – “Portrayals of Black Community,” curated by Melanie Edmunds, Associate Director, Secondary Market Dealers. The concept of the show highlights the importance of positive portrayals of Black community to combat historical misrepresentations of Black identity, as well as to show the resilience of Black community in response to the impact and events of 2020.

February 19th – “Representations of Black Style in Photography,” curated by Daria Harper. This show features works by emerging Black photographers portraying Black fashion and style.

February 22nd – “Reclaiming the Image,” curated by Isis Davis-Marks. This show displays a collection of works by Black artists portraying body and experience.