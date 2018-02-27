As Far As You Can Leech: Understanding The Evolution Of Leeches
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Annual Vaughan Lecture: Dr. Sebastian Kvist (Associate Curator of Invertebrate Zoology at the ROM) will discuss the utility of leeches in modern medicine, how natural history collections give us snapshots of the world around us, and where we stand on the evolutionary relationships of this enigmatic group of organisms. 6-7 pm. Free w/ RSVP (regular ROM admission not included).
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
All Ages, Free
