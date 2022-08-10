The Art Museum at U of T is pleased to announce the presentation of As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic, an international touring exhibition curated by Elliott Ramsey, curator at The Polygon Gallery, North Vancouver. It is dedicated entirely to the Wedge Collection as featured in Aperture’s recently published book of more than one hundred photographs from African diasporic culture.

Sep 7-Nov 19, opening reception 6-8 pm Sep 7. U of T Art Centre, 15 King’s College Circle.