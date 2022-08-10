Readers' Choice 2021

As We Rise: Photography From The Black Atlantic

Aug 10, 2022

The Art Museum at U of T is pleased to announce the presentation of As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic, an international touring exhibition curated by Elliott Ramsey, curator at The Polygon Gallery, North Vancouver. It is dedicated entirely to the Wedge Collection as featured in Aperture’s recently published book of more than one hundred photographs from African diasporic culture. 

Sep 7-Nov 19, opening reception 6-8 pm Sep 7. U of T Art Centre, 15 King’s College Circle.

Location Address - 15 King's College Circle, Toronto

Event Price - free

Wed, Sep 7th, 2022
to Sat, Nov 19th, 2022

Art Exhibition

Art

