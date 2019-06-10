by William Shakespeare (Bard in the Park). Lovers meet and mingle in an enchanted forest in this outdoor production. Opens Jun 10 and runs to Jun 15, Tue-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. Pwyc.

Bard in the Park is celebrating 15 years of bringing theatre to Toronto’s East End with Shakespeare’s comedy As You Like It, an exploration of love, identity, and self-expression.

