As You Like It

Kew Gardens Park 2075 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario

by William Shakespeare (Bard in the Park). Lovers meet and mingle in an enchanted forest in this outdoor production. Opens Jun 10 and runs to Jun 15, Tue-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. Pwyc.

Bard in the Park is celebrating 15 years of bringing theatre to Toronto’s East End with Shakespeare’s comedy As You Like It, an exploration of love, identity, and self-expression.

All Ages, Outdoor, Under $10
Stage
Theatre
