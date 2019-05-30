As You Like It
Norwood Park 16 Norwood, Toronto, Ontario M4E 1Y5
by William Shakespeare (Bard in the Park). Lovers meet and mingle in an enchanted forest in this outdoor production. May 30-Jun 1, Thu-Fri 7 pm, Sat 2 pm. Pwyc.
Bard in the Park is celebrating 15 years of bringing theatre to Toronto’s East End with Shakespeare’s comedy As You Like It, an exploration of love, identity, and self-expression.
Info
All Ages, Outdoor, Under $10
Stage
Theatre