Ashkenaz 2020: Live and From the Archive

Join us online September 1-7 for a virtual celebration of the Ashkenaz Festival’s 25th anniversary! New “pop-up” performances by Toronto-based artists, livestreaming each day at 4 pm, and archival performances from past Festivals, streaming nightly at 8 pm. The best of the local and global Jewish roots music scene brought directly to you, for free!

See details and schedule on the Facebook event page, or visit http://www.ashkenaz.ca/event/ashkenaz-2020/